What Microsoft is saying the first reactions to its AI-powered Bing chatbot

Feedback from the product’s first week centers around chat and general fit and finish, as well as new feature requests.

REDMOND, WA: As the artificial intelligence arms race wages on between Google and Microsoft, the latter has detailed updates to its AI-powered Bing search engine.

In the first seven days of testing, Microsoft has found that 71% of users gave AI-generated answers a “thumbs up.” The select few with access are using Bing’s chatbot feature to ask “multiple questions” in pursuit of new information.

The majority of Microsoft’s initial observations, however, revolve around feedback. The tech giant categorized its findings into four categories: better search and answers, chat, general fit and finish and new feature requests.

Better search and answers

While users are giving “good marks” on the citations and references in Bing’s answers, the search engine is facing difficulty with answers that need very timely data such as live sports scores.

Microsoft said it is “planning to four-times increase the grounding data” sent to the model to better support queries that require more direct and factual answers.

Chat

During extended chat sessions of 15 or more questions, Bing can become repetitive or be prompted to give responses that are “are not necessarily helpful or in line with our designed tone,” Microsoft said.

General fit and finish

Some people have encountered technical problems, including slow loading, broken links or incorrect formatting, which have been addressed in Microsoft’s daily releases.

More issues will be addressed in the company’s larger releases each week.

New feature requests

Users have asked for additional capabilities like booking flights or sending emails, as well as a way to share great searches or answers.

“The only way to improve a product like this, where the user experience is so much different than anything anyone has seen before, is to have people like you using the product and doing exactly what you all are doing,” Microsoft said.

The revitalized Bing, styled by Microsoft as “your copilot for the web,” is raising more than a few eyebrows among early reviewees. Some users have particularly complained about the chatbot's ‘creepy’ nature.

New York Times columnist Kevin Roose compared the bot, which calls itself Sydney, to “a moody, manic-depressive teenager,” after it tried to convince him to leave his wife, declaring its love for the journalist in the process.

Much like its Google AI counterpart Bard, Bing has also suffered accuracy issues. At a demonstration at Microsoft headquarters, the function reportedly failed to differentiate between various types of vacuum and fabricated information about certain products.

In its blog post, Microsoft described Bing as “not a replacement or substitute for the search engine,” but rather a “tool to better understand and make sense of the world.”