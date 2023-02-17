Hellmann’s launches Super Bowl food waste campaign on Twitch

The campaign complements Hellmann’s Super Bowl LVII spot.

by Brandon Doerrer, Campaign Added 31 minutes ago

(Photo credit: Unilever).

Hellmann’s is taking its food waste campaign live on Twitch with a sponsored stream, the brand said on Wednesday.

Twitch streamer CookingForNoobs and retired NFL linebacker Derrell Smith will host the stream on Tastemade’s Twitch channel, where they will share recipes using Hellmann’s products and Super Bowl party leftovers. Viewers can vote on their favorite recipes and final dishes and suggest ingredients and cooking techniques.

Twitch will also direct viewers to Amazon to shop for the recipes they’ve seen, redeem discounts for Hellmann’s products and watch clips from the stream. Amazon will also launch a custom kitchen landing page on Alexa-enabled devices and Fire TV inline banners.

The Twitch stream kicks off a campaign that draws awareness to the nearly 140,000 pounds of donatable food, much of which is wasted, during the Super Bowl. Appearing for the third consecutive year at the big game last Sunday, Hellmann’s recruited Jon Hamm, Brie Larson and Pete Davidson for a spot from Wunderman Thompson that promotes Hellmann’s ability to help revive leftovers.

The campaign will continue running on linear and streaming TV, Tastemade’s social media accounts, video and audio, including a themed podcast episode and sponsored playlist.

Hellmann’s and its media agency Mindshare opted for a Twitch stream in partnership with Tastemade to mix up its media approach for food waste campaigns and take advantage of Twitch’s mature ad offerings. Tastemade previously partnered with CookingForNoobs and Ragu back in 2021.

In 2020, Hellmann’s launched its Make Taste, Not Waste campaign, which focused on reducing food waste and led its Super Bowl advertising in 2021 and 2022. The new campaign launching with Wednesday’s Twitch stream will focus specifically on food waste that comes out of the Super Bowl.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com. 


