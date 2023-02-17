Why the Ekin-Su Oh Polly deal was always going to fall through
Love Island’s Ekin-Su has just had her £1m brand deal with Oh Polly axed, only six months after signing the record-breaking deal, believed to be the biggest in the reality show’s history.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>