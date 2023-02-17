‘A big boo-boo for Boohoo’ – Creative Hits and Misses of the Week

Jonny Stanton, PR and communications director at Brick, casts his critical eye over creative releases from the past seven days,

HITS

Lush anti-‘conversion therapy’ campaign

The British beauty brand is calling on MPs to protect LGBT+ people by passing legislation that prohibits conversion practices. The latest campaign calling on the UK Government to ban ‘conversion therapy’ is commendable and a statement that shows the brand’s support for the LGBT+ community and their staff identifying as LGBT+.

The campaign, in collaboration with LGBT+ anti-abuse charity Galop, invites customers to join the cause by signing a Valentine's Day card in stores and sending an ecard to their MP. The campaign includes a limited edition heart-shaped ‘washcard’ to raise money to support Galop’s helpline for those who have experienced ‘conversion therapy’. It’s well thought-out, reflects the business’ values and raises awareness of ‘conversion therapy’ and its standpoint on it.

Who Gives A Crap, ‘Flush Your Ex’



Who knew that a sustainable toilet paper brand could also help heal a broken heart? Who Gives A Crap has once again shown us how to have a little fun while doing some good for the planet.

Its latest campaign, 'Flush Your Ex’, is not only cheeky but also environmentally responsible. The idea of upcycling old love letters into toilet paper may sound absurd, but it’s a brilliant way to make use of something that would otherwise go to waste. The team at Who Gives A Crap has cleverly tapped into the zeitgeist of petty revenge, and the result is a product that is both funny and meaningful.

Flush Your Ex This Valentine’s Day with Who Gives a Crap! https://t.co/9D6WNgxMe5 via @emreed01 @WhoGivesACrapTP (affiliates) — Emma Reed (@EmReed01) February 13, 2023

Hanx and Surreal LinkedIn love collab

I love it when two brands from very different industries come together and have a bit of fun. That’s exactly what happened when the condom brand Hanx teamed up with cereal brand Surreal and posted an image of two Underground adverts reading 'Great for spooning’ and 'Great for forking’, reflecting each brand’s respective qualities.

With cheeky and provocative copy, the Valentine’s campaign grabbed attention on LinkedIn and shows the power of a smart collaboration.

Great partnership campaign for Valentines by Surreal and Hanx! pic.twitter.com/OiBmtv9TRV — Nat (@__nca) February 13, 2023

MISS

Boohoo panel

This week fast-fashion business Boohoo attempted to host a panel on ethical sourcing in fashion at the Source Fashion Show, but only invited Boohoo staff (bar the moderator, who was an ex-employee). Let’s just say it didn’t go to plan for them.

Fair fashion campaigner Venetia La Manna quite rightly called it out for alleged greenwashing and hypocrisy surrounding its allegedly inadequate workers’ rights, alongside seven other protestors who went down to the show. Perhaps Boohoo thought it was doing the 'right’ thing by attending the show, but in my opinion, it knew what it was doing and must acknowledge it was an error of judgement; instead, it should be more concerned over the current investigation by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority over its environmental credentials. A big boo-boo for Boohoo.

PS: RIP Lilt, which will now be known as Fanta Pineapple and Grapefruit following a rebrand and name change by Coca-Cola. There’s already been a petition started to stop the rebrand and nostalgic fans took to social media to slam the move. For me, it’s less of a miss and more of a loss of an iconic drink in the fizzy drink industry after 50 years (even if the last time you drank it was from a vending machine in a leisure centre in your youth).