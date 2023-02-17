Edelman beefs up leadership in APAC

Warren Fernandez, Asia Pacific CEO announces key changes at the top in line with the firm's business strategy and growth plans for 2023.

Edelman has made key leadership annoucements in Asia-Pacific in tune with the firm's strategic plans for the year ahead.

Rakesh Thukral has been appointed to Chief operating officer, APAC. In this new role, Thukral reports to Warren Fernandez, Edelman’s CEO for Asia Pacific, and oversees the day-to-day operations across the region, ensuring operational excellence. He will work with the APAC leadership team to shape business plans and ensure the delivery of key strategic priorities. He will also continue to serve as MD of Edelman India.

Michelle Hutton moves into the role of vice chair, Client Solutions, tasked with the continuous development of client-centric teams that encompass the firm’s full range of integrated capabilities. She will help client leaders to strategise, plan, ideate, price and cast for all major client work, overseeing the client experience as well as the quality of the firm’s service and output.

Adrian Warr will take on the regional role of vice chair, Practices and Sectors. While continuing to lead the firm’s Employee Engagement offering in the region, Warr will also partner with the respective regional practice and sector leads for the continuous development of APAC's Brand, Corporate, Impact and ESG teams, as well as the Health and Technology sector offerings.

Additionally, Edelman’s CEO for South Korea, SB Jang, will take on an additional role as senior regional advisor, leveraging his rich experience and expertise in service of clients across the entire region. Edelman’s CEO for Malaysia, Mazuin Zin, will also take on an additional role as SEA regional advisor, ensuring close collaboration between the respective country leads and the broader business.

Warren Fernandez, Edelman’s CEO for Asia Pacific says: “The members of the new leadership team bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the table. Having inputs from more markets and backgrounds is important to shape the strategic thinking for our business and ensure day-to-day operational excellence.”