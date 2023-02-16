TrailRunner International hires Magalie Bolomboy as global head of talent acquisition

The role is newly created as the firm expands, hiring around the world.

NEW YORK: Global strategic communications advisory firm TrailRunner International has hired Magalie Bolomboy as its first global head of talent acquisition.

Bolomboy started in the role on February 6 and reports to Jennifer Potthoff, MD and head of global talent. She is based in the firm’s New York office.

In an emailed statement, Bolomboy said that TrailRunner’s dedication to best-in-class client service and its culture are “fueling the company’s extraordinary success.”

“[Bolomboy] brings a passion and proven track record in finding top level talent for companies experiencing significant growth,” said Potthoff via email. “Her extensive experience combined with her personal approach to strategic hiring efforts will benefit us tremendously as we continue our ongoing expansion and significant hiring in the U.S. and around the world.”

Most recently, Magalie served as senior talent acquisition partner for the Americas at Dataiku, where she led all technical hiring functions within the U.S., Canada and Latin America. Prior to that, she was the recruiting partner for tech and engineering and interim talent acquisition director at 1010Data Inc. and lead senior technology recruiter at Deutsche Bank.

Last month, TrailRunner hired BCW EVP and financial communications practice lead Gus Okwu as an MD in its New York office and announced a trio of leadership promotions.

Jim Wilkinson founded TrailRunner International in 2016 after leaving his role as SVP and head of international corporate affairs at Alibaba Group. Jim Hughes took on the role of CEO in March 2022 after Wilkinson stepped into the position of executive chairman.