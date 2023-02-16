Prosek Partners, Goldman Sachs alum David Wells dies at 50

NEW YORK: David Wells passed away unexpectedly on Friday. He was 50.

Wells was a partner at Prosek Partners from June 2019 until last month, when he left to join investment management firm BlackRock as a managing director.

Jennifer Prosek, managing partner at the eponymous firm, spoke with PRWeek about not only Wells’ professional accomplishments, but his impact on the people around him.

“[Wells] was in the top 1% of communications professionals, there’s no doubt in my mind, but his impact on people and their careers in this industry has blown my socks off,” Prosek said. “He mentored everyone.”

Prosek, who also penned a LinkedIn post on her former colleague and friend, added that she has fielded 700 to 800 emails, texts and phone calls about Wells following his death.

Asked about what he is most proud of in his PR career in a Q&A for Prosek Partners’ website, Wells said, “The relationships I have made all over the world. I have learned a great deal from some amazing people and I have enjoyed passing what I have learned on to others.”

Prior to Prosek Partners, Wells spent nearly a decade with Goldman Sachs, most recently as chief marketing and communications officer for the consumer and investment management division.

“[Wells] was a beloved former colleague and active part of our alumni network,” said Mary Athridge, MD of media relations, asset management, wealth management and global investment research at Goldman Sachs, via email. “He collected friends wherever he went. We will miss him and our hearts go out to his wife Tanya and his daughters.”

Wells also previously served as head of marketing and comms for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at JPMorgan Chase. Before joining the financial services industry, he was a journalist at publications such as the Financial Times and Bloomberg.

Wells graduated with degrees from University of Texas at Austin and Texas Christian University. He also sat on the advisory board of the Lozano Long Institute of Latin American Studies and Benson Latin American Collection at UT Austin.