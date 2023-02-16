Joshua Wu joins Powell Tate to oversee DC analytics team

Wu, an alum of MMC and Edelman, will also work with teams in other cities.

WASHINGTON: The Weber Shandwick Collective’s public affairs unit, Powell Tate, has named Joshua Wu as SVP of analytics and intelligence.

Wu will oversee the analytics team in Washington, DC, as well as the units supporting that function in Baltimore, Dallas and Atlanta. Wu will also support Powell Tate’s Business & Society Futures offering, working to grow its senior advisory work.

Wu has joined Powell Tate from Marina Maher Communications, where he served as SVP of performance analytics. He focused on the agency’s predictive and performance analytics capabilities. Previously, Wu spent seven years working in Edelman’s data and intelligence practice, starting as a data processing manager and eventually rising up the ranks to VP.

Powell Tate, part of the Weber Shandwick Collective, is a public affairs specialist agency headquartered in Washington, DC. Other TWSC brands include consultancy United Minds, KRC Research, digital firm Flipside and social creative shop That Lot. Weber rolled out the umbrella group in early 2022.

Weber named North America public affairs, social impact and sustainability heads this month. In January, it appointed three global corporate affairs practice heads. TWSC posted “strong single-digit growth,” including double-digit growth in some of its business units, last year, according to a spokesperson from parent holding company Interpublic Group.