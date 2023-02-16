CDC Foundation turns to Zeno, Egami for next steps of cardiovascular disease campaign

ATLANTA: The CDC Foundation has awarded contracts for a cardiovascular disease-prevention campaign focused on the Black community to agencies Zeno Group and Egami Group.

The firms started working with the organization on its Live to the Beat campaign in December with a directive to translate public awareness of the campaign into action.

The organization launched the $11 million campaign a year ago, with the assistance of hip-hop legend D.J. Jazzy Jeff, to address cardiovascular health disparities.

Initially, the CDC Foundation worked with CommunicateHealth on audience research and campaign strategy, Majority Agency on creative and Porter Novelli on integrated marketing communication and social media.

CDC Foundation leaders are “super happy with awareness but not the engagement, the action, so that is where we are focused,” said Kevin Davidson, deputy MD of Zeno Health + Wellness East Coast. “We are trying to turn the ‘we know about this, and I know that these are some steps I can take,’ but now go actually take those steps. That's where they want to focus their effort.”

African-Americans were 30% more likely to die from heart disease than non-Hispanic whites in 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (The CDC foundation is an independent nonprofit that aims to support the government agency’s work).

“This campaign is rooted in empathy, acknowledging that some of these behaviors — healthy eating, moving more, managing your blood pressure — are easier said than done,” Kinetra Joseph, campaign director for the CDC Foundation, told PRWeek when the initiative launched.

The new phase of the campaign will continue to focus on warmth and positivity rather than scare tactics, Davidson said. The agencies plan to create messaging that encourages the target audience to take “small, everyday steps” for their heart health, such as talking with their healthcare providers, Davidson explained. The agencies also plan to target not just the people potentially affected by heart disease but also their caregivers and loved ones.

“By the end of this year, we are going to take measures and see: have we really moved the needle? And then based on that, we will see where we want to take this campaign,” Davidson said.

The agencies have created print advertisements. One features a Black woman looking at her flexed arm and smiling. Another shows a young Black girl looking at an older Black man who is smiling as he plays basketball. The corner of the ads include the campaign name.

“The CDC Foundation, along with some of their partners, worked on the ground with members of the Black community to build this campaign, so there is a real authenticity to the creative,” Davidson said.

The foundation reached out to Zeno after the group won Agency of the Year at PRWeek’s Purpose Awards in 2022, according to April Rueber, Zeno marketing and communications director.

The agency had dedicated the equivalent of $1.7 million of agency time on issues such as preserving Black history and ensuring young adults have equitable access to economic opportunity and justice.

Zeno bought a stake in Egami in summer 2021, forming a strategic partnership between the two firms that kept them separate and independent.