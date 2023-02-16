Havas launches healthcare public affairs offering

It will be led in the UK and EU by Mark Twigg (pictured), CEO of H/Advisors Cicero, the network's public affairs specialist agency; and in the US by Mike Hotra, managing director, H/Advisors Abernathy.

Havas said the offering will provide clients with public policy and regulatory affairs consultancy across major global health markets. It will include staff from Cicero and Abernathy, alongside employees from Havas Health & You, the company's global health network.

"The new offer is designed to meet a critical client need for a public affairs network that reflects a new healthcare reality and addresses issues like health inequities and system strain," Havas said in a statement. "To do so, H/Advisors has built a world-class team of EU, UK and US health public policy and issues management consultants with sector expertise and research capabilities that support clients across horizontal business challenges such as ESG, supply chain, digital transformation, technological innovation, and corporate finance."

Twigg said: “We are seeing major changes across Europe’s healthcare market post-pandemic.

"Policymakers are being forced to address inequalities in health outcomes and inequalities in access to healthcare systems at a time when there are huge pressures on public finances. Sustainability is also placing major demands on healthcare businesses to reduce emissions, improve supply chains and address diversity, equity, and inclusion. Regulation is moving up the agenda on all these issues. Influencing that agenda is now business critical.”

H/Advisors, which brings together consultancies in more than 20 countries, was known as /AMO prior to a rebrand last year.