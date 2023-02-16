Nicola Sturgeon: ‘The perfect example of the power of comms’
PR professionals have lauded the comms skills of Nicola Sturgeon after yesterday’s shock announcement that she is standing down as Scotland’s First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party after eight years.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>