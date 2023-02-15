Lippe Taylor taps VMLY&R’s Craig Elimeliah as chief creative officer

Lippe Taylor has hired creative agency vet Craig Elimeliah as chief creative officer.

Elimeliah joins Lippe Taylor after spending over seven years with VMLY&R, most recently serving as chief experience design officer.

He will focus on speeding up Lippe Taylor’s creative output by using artificial intelligence to kick off the early phases of strategizing and ideation.

“Whenever you get a new brief or you’re starting off…the hardest thing is battling the white page,” Elimeliah said. “I think [AI] will get us to something that we can start to manipulate a lot quicker. It’s a point of departure.”

Elimeliah pointed to Lippe Taylor’s recent work alongside Deutsch LA to create the “Snapple fAIct Generator,” which uses ChatGPT to create shareable facts on social media, as an example of quick-turn AI-powered creative that he’d like to produce in his new role.

He’s been particularly bullish on AI helping agencies keep up with client demand for fast creative turnaround that allows them to keep up with the “blinding” speed of culture. Without AI, many great ideas turn stale by the time consumers see them, he said.

“That was one of the reasons why I really wanted to see myself in a smaller agency,” he said. “I understood that our ability to scale with these tools and our agility in our size is the perfect combination for what clients need today.”

Elimeliah oversees a team of around 40 at Lippe Taylor and reports to CEO Paul Dyer. He takes over for Tina Cervera, who served as chief creative officer for over five years until departing in October. Other creative directors took on her responsibilities until Elimeliah’s first day on Wednesday (Feb. 15).

In addition to ramping up Lippe Taylor’s creative speed, Elimeliah plans to use AI-powered social listening tools to fuel the agency’s earned media efforts for clients such as Godiva, Pinterest and Mucinex.

In January, Lippe Taylor Group named Tracy Naden its first North American president. It earned more than $50 million in revenue last year after five consecutive years of double-digit growth, Dyer said in an email statement. It posted revenue of $37.2 million in 2021, up 59% from 2020, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.