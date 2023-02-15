Edelman Global Advisory acquires Brazilian government relations firm Distrito

Distrito cofounders Públio Madruga and Danilo Gennari will serve as EGA’s chair of Latin America and president for Brazil, respectively.

by Ewan Larkin Added 3 hours ago

(L to R) Públio Madruga and Danilo Gennari, cofounders of Distrito.

WASHINGTON: Edelman Global Advisory, a boutique DJE Holdings firm providing business and government advisory services, has bought Brazil-based Distrito Relações Governamentais.

The deal will broaden EGA’s operations to Brasilia, a third city in Brazil after São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, and will support global, regional and local clients using Distrito’s networks across Latin America and regulatory insights.

Distrito, a full-service consultancy firm, will be known as EGA Distrito, according to an agency statement. Distrito clients will benefit from EGA’s worldwide advisers and expertise, the firm said. Financial details were not disclosed.  

Leigh Wedell, COO of EGA, and Mariana Sanz, CEO of Edelman’s Latin America region, will help integrate Distrito within Edelman Latin America, along with support from Distrito cofounders Públio Madruga and Danilo Gennari. 

Wedell and Sanz were not immediately available for comment on EGA’s acquisition. 

Madruga and Gennari will act as EGA’s new chair of Latin America and president for Brazil, respectively, using their experience from their work with the Brazilian government. 

Earlier in their careers, Madruga worked as government affairs manager and head of parliamentary cabinet, while Gennari held roles as special secretary of parliamentary affairs for the presidency of the Republic and special adviser to the minister of finance. 

EGA, part of the DJE holdings family of companies, launched in August 2021 via Edelman’s purchase of Washington, DC-based strategic consulting firm Basilinna. Deborah Lehr, managing partner and CEO of EGA, leads the boutique agency, with staffers on the ground in the U.S. and Canada, APAC, MENA, Europe, Latin America and India.

Edelman’s global revenue increased 12.8% last year in terms of constant currency growth to almost $1.1 billion.


