Talker Tailor Trouble Maker secures Blueprint diversity mark as others upgraded
Talker Tailor Trouble Maker has become the latest PR agency to be awarded the Blueprint diversity mark, securing 'Ally' status as CCgroup and Harvard are promoted from Ally to full Blueprint status.
