Head of global communications Jane Carpenter leaves Wayfair

BOSTON: Wayfair head of global communications Jane Carpenter has exited the company to pursue other career opportunities.

"I could not have asked for a better experience at Wayfair and the unique opportunity to build the comms function and scale it from pre-[initial public offering] to Fortune 500," Carpenter said.

Carpenter added that she is "ready to do that again for an exciting growth company," but declined to comment specifically about her next role.

Over her more than 10 years at Wayfair, Carpenter has helped to build an in-house comms team to support subsidiaries Joss & Main, AllModern, Perigold and Birch Lane.

Nathan Barr, Wayfair's head of corporate affairs, said that he will manage Carpenter's duties. His position also includes corporate responsibility and sustainability.

"[Carpenter] is a fantastic leader with impeccable media and communications instincts. She made enduring contributions to Wayfair, helping to develop and scale a world-class communications team as the business grew dramatically," Barr said via email. "We wish her all the best in her next chapter."

Prior to Wayfair, Carpenter served as a VP at PAN Communications.

E-commerce company Wayfair posted net revenue of $2.8 billion in Q3, down 9% year-over-year. U.S. net revenue dropped 6% to $2.4 billion, compared to the same period last year. It is set to report its Q4 and full-year 2022 earnings on February 23.