Head of global communications Jane Carpenter leaves Wayfair

Nathan Barr, head of corporate affairs, is overseeing Carpenter’s responsibilities.

by Ewan Larkin Added 4 hours ago

Carpenter also served as a VP at PAN.

BOSTON: Wayfair head of global communications Jane Carpenter has exited the company to pursue other career opportunities.

"I could not have asked for a better experience at Wayfair and the unique opportunity to build the comms function and scale it from pre-[initial public offering] to Fortune 500," Carpenter said.

Carpenter added that she is "ready to do that again for an exciting growth company," but declined to comment specifically about her next role.

Over her more than 10 years at Wayfair, Carpenter has helped to build an in-house comms team to support subsidiaries Joss & Main, AllModern, Perigold and Birch Lane.

Nathan Barr, Wayfair's head of corporate affairs, said that he will manage Carpenter's duties. His position also includes corporate responsibility and sustainability.

"[Carpenter] is a fantastic leader with impeccable media and communications instincts. She made enduring contributions to Wayfair, helping to develop and scale a world-class communications team as the business grew dramatically," Barr said via email. "We wish her all the best in her next chapter."

Prior to Wayfair, Carpenter served as a VP at PAN Communications.

E-commerce company Wayfair posted net revenue of $2.8 billion in Q3, down 9% year-over-year. U.S. net revenue dropped 6% to $2.4 billion, compared to the same period last year. It is set to report its Q4 and full-year 2022 earnings on February 23.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Edelman Global Advisory acquires Brazilian government relations firm Distrito

Edelman Global Advisory acquires Brazilian government relations firm Distrito

Carpenter also served as a VP at PAN.

Head of global communications Jane Carpenter leaves Wayfair

Ilana Glazer stars in the campaign.

Valentine’s campaign Cards to Nards promotes vasectomy as birth control option

The UN says more help is quickly needed. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

How brands are supporting Turkey and Syria after earthquakes devastated the two countries

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

LLYC reports record revenue

LLYC reports record revenue

Elizabeth McNichols joined Outcast in 2012.

Outcast CEO Elizabeth McNichols exits

Quaye has worked in the FH Chicago office since 2009.

FleishmanHillard ups Courtney Quaye to Chicago GM

Neptune has also worked at Verizon and Lenovo.

Medtronic expands Torod Neptune’s responsibilities with HR chief set to depart

Richard Edelman called 2022 a 'pretty damn good' year. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Edelman global revenue up 12.8% in 2022 to $1.1 billion