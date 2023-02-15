AIA Singapore re-appoints Ogilvy Public Relations as PR agency of record

AIA Singapore has re-appointed Ogilvy Public Relations as its PR agency of record from January 2023 following a competitive pitch which concluded recently. The re-appointment of strategic communication duties spans across an additional three years, extending Ogilvy’s long-standing partnership with AIA Singapore since 2010. Ogilvy is also AIA Singapore’s social agency of record.

The agency is tasked with the mandate to strengthen AIA Singapore’s brand reputation as a leading life insurer and employer brand in Singapore. Working closely with AIA’s brand and corporate communications teams over the last 13 years, the partnership has seen the launch of numerous initiatives, including influencer-led and social media activations to engage Singaporeans amid the pandemic. This includes using inventive ways like music to introduce AIA’s new products and offerings with the award-winning ‘Scared what Scared’ campaign to launch the market-first AIA Absolute Critical Cover, a critical illness (CI) plan.

Ogilvy was also behind AIA’s award-winning creative integrated retirement campaign which was launched in 2021 in the city state with a bold provocation to its target audiences with the message, “What will you do when they grow up?”

Melita Teo, chief customer and digital officer, AIA Singapore said: “For over a decade, our partnership with Ogilvy has produced strong results as we work hand in hand to establish AIA Singapore as a leading brand in the financial services sector. Ogilvy has a deep understanding of our industry and business, and over the years, our partnership has grown from strength to strength. The agency’s ability to partner us in driving influential and creative communications across multiple touchpoints and channels have been integral in our brand mission to advocate for the Singapore community to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.”

Emily Poon (pictured left), president for Ogilvy PR Asia said: “We are deeply passionate about the AIA brand promise of healthier, longer, better lives, which is in line with our mission of putting people and partnerships at the centre of all we do at Ogilvy. Having the opportunity to further our journey with AIA into the 13th year and beyond is both a privilege and testament to what we have achieved together and continue to strive for ahead. It has been a tremendously enjoyable journey where our AIA-Ogilvy team has challenged ourselves and grown together in driving creative and effective work to propel both the AIA brand and business forward. We cannot be more excited for what lies ahead.”