Movers & Shakers: Ogilvy Singapore, Sandpiper, Tata Communications, and more

Sandpiper has hired Camille Middleditch as associate director and Charlotte Whale (both pictured above) as senior consultant. Middleditch joins from a local full-service communications consultancy and will support the growth of Sandpiper across the New Zealand, Australia, and Asia markets. Whale has over 20 years’ experience as a journalist and producer in international newsrooms including the BBC in London and Al Jazeera English in Doha, Qatar. She will work closely with Sandpiper’s New Zealand director and director of international media and crisis, Ed Brewster, to grow Sandpiper’s international media and crisis practice.

Ogilvy Singapore has promoted Shirley Tay to chief client officer. Tay will report to Kunal Jeswani, group CEO of Ogilvy Singapore and Malaysia and her appointment begins immediately. Tay has been tasked to drive growth and integration across the entire client portfolio in Ogilvy Singapore and champion the power of creativity to drive business impact and value for clients.

Spurwing Communications has hired Anita Abeygoonesekera as account director to further expand its offering to healthcare clients. Seasoned medical communications practitioner, Abeygoonesekera joins Spurwing from Nucleus Global where she worked across key APAC markets, including mainland China. She is also a trained pharmacist coupled with frontline experience in primary health in New Zealand.

The Mission Group, comprising a group of digital marketing and communications agencies has acquired a global data science and digital analytics consultancy, Mezzo Labs. Headquartered in London, Mezzo Labs has operations in Singapore and a strong presence with financial services blue-chip clients. With the acquisition, The Mission Group is looking to expand its core capabilities and scale the ability to target global businesses across a range of sectors.

Murphy Cobb (MCA) has hired Andrew Harrison as chief commercial officer to drive the company’s global growth agenda with a particular focus on Asia. Harrison will be based in both Europe and Hong Kong, where he has established his own marketing practice over the last 10 years, alongside stints as the Asia lead for other specialist marketing consultancies.

Formula E and Tata Communications have announced a strategic multi-year collaboration with Tata Communications becoming the official broadcast distribution provider to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The new agreement will see Tata Communications deliver live broadcast content to viewers around the world as part of Formula E’s new remote broadcast production of live races to reduce the environmental impact typical of major live international sports events on TV.