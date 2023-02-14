FleishmanHillard ups Courtney Quaye to Chicago GM

Quaye has worked at the agency since 2009.

by Diana Bradley Added 7 minutes ago

CHICAGO: FleishmanHillard has promoted Courtney Quaye to GM of its Chicago office after an extensive internal and external search.

Tuesday marks Quaye’s first day in the role, and he reports to J.J. Carter, global COO and president of the Americas. The last person to hold the position was Whaewon Choi-Wiles, who is now Audi of America’s director of corporate communications, an agency spokesperson said. 

Quaye has been a part of the Chicago office since 2009, most recently as SVP and partner, leading the agency’s PepsiCo work, where he oversees partnerships with multiple brands. Quaye will continue with those responsibilities until a successor is found. 

Prior to joining FleishmanHillard, Quaye worked at Edelman and Weber Shandwick.  

FleishmanHillard sits within Omnicom PR Group, which also includes Ketchum, Marina Maher Communications and Porter Novelli.

Omnicom Group's PR firms posted an organic revenue increase of 12.7% in Q4 to $401.5 million and an increase of 13.7% for the full year to $1.5 billion.


