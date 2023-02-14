LLYC reports record revenue

Provisional results show total revenue at LLYC reached a record high at €88.9m – a rise of 39 per cent from 2021. Operating income rose to €72.7m, up 36 per cent on the previous year. And recurring EBITDA (gross operating profit) reached €16m, an increase of 26 per cent from 2021.

LLYC experienced “significant growth” last year, according to global chief executive Alejandro Romero. “These solid results were only possible thanks to all our teams’ hard work and our strong customer base,” he said.

Romero credited the performance to the agency’s “focus on creativity, content development and technology” and described its staff as “our most important asset”.

LLYC anticipates a further 10 per cent rise in its operating income and EBITDA over the coming year, which would bring them to €80m and €17.6m, respectively. The business expects its total revenue to reach €96m in 2023.

“We will continue growing. We want to take further steps to integrate our commercial offering, with a global vision that will enable us to generate more and better opportunities for our customers,” Romero said.

LLYC is developing a data analysis tool that uses proprietary algorithms to assess conversation sentiment. “This will allow us to identify new conversation territories and communities, and assess their impact on brand reputation,” he said.

The agency’s revenues and EBITDA have almost doubled since 2020, enabling the firm to expand significantly. It recruited 165 people in 2022, taking its headcount to 1,131.

José Antonio Llorente, founding partner and president of LLYC, commented: “We invest in talent, with outstanding hires and promotions. We are a solid, healthy and profitable consulting firm, but also increasingly diverse, plural and creative, which allows us to face the challenges of the future in the best way possible.”

LLYC was founded in 1995 by Llorente and Olga Cuenca. The agency floated on Spain’s BME Growth stock market in July 2021, with a market capitalisation of €109m.

LLYC has 20 offices across Latin America, Europe and the US and is part of FGS Global’s network of associate partners. It was ranked 36th by revenue worldwide in the PRWeek Global Agency Business Report 2022, and was named the Best Agency in Europe (outside UK) in last year’s PRWeek Global Awards.