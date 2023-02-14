FTI, Brunswick, FGS, Kekst CNC – who was PR’s top EMEA M&A dealmaker in 2022?
A senior managing director at FTI Consulting was EMEA’s top PR consultant in mergers and acquisitions last year, according to a list that ranks comms professionals by the combined revenue of deals they handled in 2022.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>