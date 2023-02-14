PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 – judges named as entry deadline nears

The final deadline to submit entries for PRWeek UK’s 30 Under 30 2023 is fast approaching – the standard deadline is Thursday 3 March.

PRWeek UK has launched its annual 30 Under 30 project to showcase young stars of PR. Industry newcomers aged 30 and over can also be recognised in a separate category.

Entry is open to any UK-based PR or public affairs professional aged under 30 on 30 June 2023, working either in-house or agency-side.

The 30 Under 30 list recognises those with the greatest potential to become industry leaders of the future – and those who have achieved greatness already.

PRWeek has again included a separate category to recognise true newcomers to the sector. This is for under-30s who have been in full-time employment in comms roles for no more than three years but have already shown signs of a promising career ahead. There is an additional newcomer category for PR professionals aged 30 and over.

Successful applicants for all categories will be asked to complete a short questionnaire about themselves and provide a photograph for a special feature later this year.

The late deadline is Thursday 9 March, with an extended deadline of Thursday 16 March.

Nominations will be judged by an esteemed panel of independent industry judges:

Greg Beales, director of communications and policy, British Medical Association

Evadney Campbell, co-founder, Shiloh PR

Phil Caplin, founder, Broadcast Revolution

Megan Carver, managing director and founder, Carver PR

Olivia Christensen, assistant vice-president corporate communications, The Americas, Shangri-La Group

Kevin Craig, chief executive and founder, PLMR

Armand David, corporate affairs director, BT Digital

Grace Davies-Redmond, account manager, John Doe Group

Jim Donaldson, chief executive, UK and Middle East, FleishmanHillard

Danielle Eddington, senior press officer, Transport for London

Sujit Jasani, communications and marketing lead, UK & Ireland, UEFA EURO 2028 Bid, The Football Association

Jessica Jolee, PR manager, Marks & Spencer

Megan Morass, co-founder and chief executive, Full Fat

Anthony Ou, account director, healthcare, BCW

Lucy Reynolds, vice-president, director of communications and ESG, Boots

Rachael Sansom, UK chief executive, Red Havas

Rahul Titus, global head of influence, Ogilvy

Nicola Walsby, managing director, PR, Syneos Health

Nina Webb, chief executive, Brazen

Gerry Wisniewski, managing director, Revere, a DJE Holdings Company

