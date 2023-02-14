GE HealthCare names Allison England comms head for US, Canada

England has worked at Hill+Knowlton Strategies for the past two years.

by Diana Bradley Added 3 hours ago

England covers internal and external comms for the company.

CHICAGO: GE HealthCare has named Allison England as its head of communications for the U.S. and Canada.

England started on January 30, reporting to the company’s newly minted chief communications and corporate marketing officer, Danielle Halstrom. England oversees two staffers. 

England is responsible for comms internally and externally and developing 360-degree integrated comms plans for the U.S. and Canada. 

“I am making sure we are giving strategic comms support and counsel and strategy to the U.S. and Canada region so we can align our comms priorities and objectives to best support our sales and business and service goals,” England said. 

England’s appointment comes just a few weeks after GE separated into three independent, publicly traded companies focused on aviation, healthcare and energy. GE HealthCare launched on January 3. 

“It’s a really critical inflection point for GE HealthCare as they take their storied legacy as part of the GE brand and chart that new path forward as a standalone independent company and all of the exciting possibilities that are ahead,” said England. 

Most recently, England was Hill+Knowlton Strategies’ VP of corporate communications for the energy and industrial sector. 

Halstrom joined GE HealthCare in October and that same month Meghan Boyer joined the company as head of global internal comms.

GE HealthCare works with Teneo, Consello, Ketchum and Interbrand.

In Q4, GE HealthCare’s revenue increased 13% organically to $4.9 billion year-over-year, driven by growth in its imaging, patient care services and ultrasound segments. The company’s net income in the quarter was $554 million, down from $564 million for the prior year.

For the full year, GE HealthCare’s revenue increased 7% organically to $18.3 billion. Net income was $1.9 billion, down from $2.2 billion for the prior year.


