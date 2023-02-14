Hotwire builds out data and analytics offerings

The agency’s global growth team is set to offer four new client-centric products for technology and innovation companies.

by Jess Ruderman Added 1 hour ago

Macdonald was recently named Hotwire chief growth officer.

NEW YORK: Tech specialist consultancy Hotwire is expanding its data and analytics officerings, the firm said on Tuesday morning. 

Through a suite of insight-led services, Hotwire will help technology and innovation companies harness the power of data to optimize strategy, measure impact and enable business growth, the agency said in a statement. 

Hotwire’s global growth team will house this expanded service line and supporting team, headed by recently appointed chief growth officer Laura Macdonald. Macdonald took on the new role after previously serving as North America co-president with Heather Craft, who was recently promoted to CEO of North America.

Led by Matt Oakley, the global data and analytics team will deliver analytics and measurement products with the introduction of four offerings for communications and marketing professionals, according to the firm.

Services will be supported in partnership with Hotwire’s technology and innovation teams, led by Kevin Dulaney. Dulaney was named to PRWeek’s Dashboard 25: Class of 2023.

The new offerings will take advantage of AI and predictive analytics to allow clients to take smarter actions faster. Four new client-centric products are available for technology and innovation companies:

  • AccountIQ: Optimize engagement with key accounts and achieve aligned success across sales and marketing with a dedicated hub for ABM programs;

  • AudienceIQ: Identify how best to target and engage priority audiences through intent and AI driven behavioral insights;

  • CommsIQ: Reveal the impact of communications activities from media relations, social campaigns and internal communication to both measure success and optimize future campaigns;

  • PerformanceIQ: Discover the key drivers of success by accessing in-depth cross channel analytics for demand generation and advertising programs.

    • The firm posted a revenue increase of 16% globally to $48 million and 15% in the U.S to $20 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022


    Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

    

    Hotwire builds out data and analytics offerings

