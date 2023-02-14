Should PR representation be a legal right?
At approximately 8am on 27 January, Paul Ansell, partner of the much-publicised missing woman Nicola Bulley, said goodbye to her for what may be the last time. That morning was like any other but the events that followed would change the lives of Paul, their family and friends forever.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>