Finn Partners acquires international health communications firm Hyderus

NEW YORK: Finn Partners has acquired international health-focused communications and policy firm Hyderus, effective at the start of this month.

The addition of Ireland- and Wales-based Hyderus will strengthen Finn’s global health practice, adding depth and reach while increasing its total agency staff to more than 1,4000 employees, including more than 275 worldwide dedicated to the health sector, the firm said in a statement.

Hyderus will be branded as Hyderus, a Finn Partners Company. The agency will be part of Finn Partners’ EMEA region, overseen by managing partner Chantal Bowman-Boyles, who also leads Finn’s efforts throughout Europe.

“The level of expertise and the relationships that the entire Hyderus team and their broader network bring to our clients, it's something that fundamentally adds to Finn's goal of achieving unprecedented scale and speed on behalf of our clients,” said senior partner and global public health lead Richard Hatzfeld. “That turnaround time that we can deliver is something that is very difficult to match.”

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. Hyderus cofounders Mark Chataway and Christopher Nial will join Finn, taking leadership positions in the agency's global health practice and co-managing its EMEA public health group. Both will report to chair of global health and purpose Gil Bashe. Chataway and Nial will also work closely with DC-based Hatzfeld and managing partner and global health lead Fern Lazar as members of the practice’s leadership team.

Known for its global network in Europe, Africa and Latin America, Hydrus provides expert guidance on health policy issues such as public health, health policy strategy, drug development and marketing communications, risk perception and crisis management for biopharma companies and non-governmental organizations, the agency said in a statement.

Hyderus sought a partner with a wider reach when looking at long-term goals and overall longevity. Chataway said Finn was at the forefront of this search based on their long-standing relationship, the recognition of stability among its team as well as similar values and approach to clients.

No staff redundancies or client conflicts will take place as a result of the acquisition. All of Hyderus’ full-time staffers will transfer to Finn Partners.

“We serve five stakeholders in the health ecosystem and we view our role as helping them connect to each other and get dialogues happening. We've seen, especially during COVID, some of these incredible challenges and communication is at the heart of that,” Lazar said. “I can't tell you how important it is to have a local person who truly understands what the cultural mores are, what the sensitivities are, what the political environment is. These sensitivities help our clients go a long way."

Hatzfeld cited three areas of focus for the two companies: climate change as the biggest driver for public health, the challenges of misinformation and disinformation and the effects of COVID, putting public health at the forefront of every business.

In 2022, Finn acquired health communication and marketing agency SPAG, expanding its healthcare operations to Asia.

With more than $50 million in revenues, Finn said that its global health practice is among the world’s largest independent health practices.

This is the second acquisition for Finn this year, following creative and digital design agency Outré Creative.

Finn Partners posted a revenue increase of 49% in 2021 globally and in the U.S to $162 million and $135 million, respectively, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.