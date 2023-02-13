Did Tubi’s Super Bowl ad make you frantically search for your remote?

Did the spot trick you into thinking you were missing the big game?

Added 3 hours ago

Football fans were livid as this showed up on their screens.

Tubi played a pretty rotten trick on Super Bowl LVII viewers Sunday.

The streaming platform’s spot made it look like the big game’s broadcast had returned from an ad break and then – akin to a family member accidentally sitting on the remote – it appeared that someone scrolled to the Tubi app to watch “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.”

The ad garnered more than 39,000 mentions on Twitter – more than any other brand during the game. 

Did Tubi fool you? 


