Did Tubi’s Super Bowl ad make you frantically search for your remote?

Tubi played a pretty rotten trick on Super Bowl LVII viewers Sunday.
The streaming platform’s spot made it look like the big game’s broadcast had returned from an ad break and then – akin to a family member accidentally sitting on the remote – it appeared that someone scrolled to the Tubi app to watch “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.”
The ad garnered more than 39,000 mentions on Twitter – more than any other brand during the game.
Did Tubi fool you?
How did you react to Tubi's #SuperBowlLVII ad?