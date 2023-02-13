PR veteran and LGBTQ leader Howard Bragman dies at 66

LOS ANGELES: PR industry veteran and LGBTQ leader Howard Bragman passed away Saturday night after a short battle with leukemia. He was 66.

The news was first announced Saturday in a journal entry on CaringBridge before being shared publicly by Bragman’s husband Mike Maimone who tweeted the news from Bragman’s Twitter account Sunday.

“The enormity of our shared loss can't be overstated - Howard was a constant in so many of our lives and the brightest star in his wide constellation of friends and family,” Maimone said in the journal entry.

“To those who knew him best, Howard was a true and steadfast friend, a larger-than-life personality, and a constant source of joy and laughter. His memory will be celebrated with a smile and a commitment to activism,” Maimone tweeted via Bragman’s account.

Bragman was widely known across the entertainment industry as an advocate and innovator in the PR space. Most recently, he was chairman and founder of crisis communications, PR consultancy and marketing agency LaBrea.Media.

Prior to LaBrea, Bragman founded Bragman Nyman Cafarelli (BNC) in 1989, exiting after its purchase by Interpublic Group in 2001. In 2005, he launched Fifteen Minutes Public Relations which he later titled his best-selling book Where’s My Fifteen Minutes? after.

As a gay man, Bragman set the standard for what it meant to champion marginalized individuals and causes, working with LGBTQ-identifying professional athletes, the likes of LPGA golfer Rosie Jones as well as controversial brands such as cannabis culture site Civilized Worldwide.

Bragman also served as a consultant for ABC News.

Born and raised in Michigan, Bragman graduated from the University of Michigan in 1978. He later contributed a $1 million endowment to his alma mater, establishing the Howard Bragman Coming Out Fund in 2021.

The funding was made to provide emergency financial assistance to students through the university’s Spectrum Center, the nation’s first LGBTQIA+ support center to be formed on a college campus.

Industry peers have taken to social media to show support for Bragman in the wake of his death. Bospar principal Curtis Sparrer shared his sentiment, describing Bragman as “a rascal and a fighter, who never lost his sense of humor or sense of self.”

Acceleration Brand Advisory chief client officer and president Monica Chun also shared her experience working with Bragman.

“I had the great privilege of knowing and learning from Howard Bragman very early on in my career. As you can imagine, he had a big personality and presence and an even bigger heart. Howard was always kind, funny, and caring and I'm so grateful to have known him,” Chun said in a LinkedIn post.

Acceleration Community of Companies’ chairman and CEO Michael Nyman also penned a post citing Bragman as an “exceptional communications practitioner,” and “fierce advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, working tirelessly to help countless individuals find the safety and community support necessary to come out.”

Bragman will be laid to rest in a private ceremony later this week in his hometown of Flint, Michigan. Plans for a memorial service in Los Angeles will take place at a later date.

His family asks that people honor his memory by gifting to the Coming Out Fund in Bragman’s name.

Bragman was recognized in PRWeek’s inaugural Pride in PR series in 2021. He has received numerous awards for his work as an activist for those with HIV/AIDS, LGBT civil rights and Jewish causes.