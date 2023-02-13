Brandwatch: Tubi stunt wins Twitter during Super Bowl LVII

GLENDALE, AZ: Tubi was the most-mentioned brand on Twitter during Super Bowl LVII, according to data from social media monitoring company Brandwatch.

The streaming platform’s 15-second spot made it look like the Super Bowl LVII broadcast returned from an ad break with Fox Sports play-by-play team Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen. Then, suddenly, it appeared that someone scrolled over to Tubi to look for something to watch.

The ad garnered more than 39,000 mentions during the game. At 10 p.m. EST, when Tubi’s ad ran, the brand got over 6,000 mentions in a single minute.

“Tubi appears to lead all other brands in discussion as social users came together to talk about how Tubi’s ad made them think that they had ‘sat on the remote,’ or that their ‘TVs got hacked’ due to how the ad replicated the experience of using the service itself,” said Kellan Terry, head of comms and PR for Brandwatch.

The Tubi conversation appears to be a “masterclass in the use of micro influencers,” Terry said. “These mentions seemingly all come from — somewhat uniform — messages from less than a dozen, highly engaged with Twitter accounts.”

Tubi was closely followed by Bud Light, which had more than 37,000 mentions on Twitter. The ad features actor Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Teller dancing to hold music.

The Twitter mentions largely revolved around how relatable the ad was.

“Many mentions talked about how they could see themselves dancing while going through the monotony of being put on hold,” said Terry.

Other brands in the top 10 most-mentioned were: Disney (22,000 mentions), Michelob Ultra (16,900 mentions), Doritos (16,800 mentions), Netflix (16,500 mentions), PopCorners (16,000 mentions), Apple Music (14,300 mentions), Pepsi Zero Sugar (14,000 mentions) and He Gets Us (11,700 mentions).

The brands that ran ads during Super Bowl LVII were collectively mentioned nearly 312,000 times on Twitter. Tubi accounts for 13% of all Super Bowl advertiser mentions.

The two brands that prompted the most positive conversations about their Super Bowl ads were Heineken 0.0 and Avocados from Mexico, Brandwatch found. Of all sentiment-categorized mentions within the Heineken 0.0 conversation, 91% were positive.

“This positivity largely stemmed from people cheering on a Super Bowl ad that highlighted a non-alcoholic beer for the first time in their memory,” said Terry. “Other brands, like Sam Adams, even engaged with the Heineken 0.0, and cheered them on.”

The Avocados from Mexico conversation was 86.4% positive within categorized mentions.

“This positivity largely came from people sharing recipes that they love,” Terry said.

This year’s Super Bowl ads featured a ton of celebrities — over 50 to be a bit more exact. In total, celebrities got 114,000 mentions on Twitter during the game.

But Ben Affleck was the most talked about star, with over 14,600 Twitter mentions about his appearance in Dunkin’s ad.

Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski, who missed the FanDuel Kick of Destiny, got over 6,900 mentions; Kevin Hart received over 6,800 mentions; Alicia Silverstone got over 5,700 mentions; and Serena Williams garnered over 5.500 mentions.

Terry, who has been collecting Super Bowl data since 2016, noted that over the last five years brands for the most part haven’t used hashtags.

That changed this year, with roughly 40% of Super Bowl advertising brands bringing an associated hashtag into their campaign.

There were three, clear standouts in terms of mention volume: #UltraClub from Michelob Ultra with over 13,800 mentions; #RealOrActing from Pepsi Zero Sugar with more than 6,500 mentions; and #MakeItBetter from Avocados from Mexico with nearly 6,000 mentions.