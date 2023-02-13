NT Connect rolls out new version of Nooz.ai app

The latest version of the app has new features.

by Natasha Bach Added 3 hours ago

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEW YORK: Tech developer NT Connect has launched a web-based version of its app, Nooz.ai.

The news aggregator app is available via any web browser, now with new features. The app, which helps users understand media influence, has expanded its capabilities with an enhanced scoring system, giving users access to three types of ratings.

The first is a Noozscore, which measures the quantity of persuasive language in a given article. The second is called Noozmetrics, which measures the sentiment, level of propaganda and opinion present, and analyzes the number of revisions and ghost edits. Finally, the third scoring system makes the first two easier to understand, using illustrations and idioms to explain the data. It is called Noozreaction.

The app combines the three scores using a weighted stack average and natural language processing to calculate a Nooz score on a scale of zero to 100, with zero being low influence and 100 being extreme influence.

The score can give users insight into how they are being manipulated or served biased information


