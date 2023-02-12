A new role for Halle Berry: CCO at Pendulum Therapeutics

The Academy Award-winning actress will work closely with Pendulum CEO and cofounder Colleen Cutcliffe.

by Ewan Larkin Added 1 hour ago

Berry won an Oscar for her role in Moster's Ball.

SAN FRANCISCO: Biotechnology company Pendulum Therapeutics has turned to Hollywood to bolster its executive leadership, bringing on legendary actress Halle Berry as chief communications officer. 

Berry, the winner of Best Actress at the Academy Awards in 2002 for her role in Monster’s Ball, is also an equity owner and investor in Pendulum. She will collaborate with the company’s executive team on product development and innovation, as well as elevating public awareness about the importance of metabolic and gut health. 

“I look forward to helping others begin their personal journey toward a more holistic and healthy life,” Berry said via Instagram

Berry added that, after a year of taking Pendulum’s probiotics, she met and connected with Colleen Cutcliffe, CEO and cofounder, over a passion for metabolic health. Cutcliffe was not available for comment. 

Berry’s appointment is the latest in a trend of mainstream celebrities cementing themselves in senior corporate positions. Last year, High School Musical star Zac Efron joined pancake and waffle mix brand Kodiak Cakes as chief brand officer and, in 2020, “Friends” actress Jennifer Aninston started her stint as chief creative officer for Vital Proteins

Pendulum, headquartered in San Francisco, aims to empower people to live healthy, well-balanced lives through the health of their gut microbiome. The brand offers targeted probiotic strains to restore metabolic health, including akkermansia, glucose control, GI repair, also known as Butyricum and metabolic daily. As well as Pendulum’s website, its products are available online at Amazon, Dr. Mark Hyman Store, Walmart Marketplace, Fullscript and the Cleveland Clinic online pharmacy.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Berry won an Oscar for her role in Moster's Ball.

A new role for Halle Berry: CCO at Pendulum Therapeutics

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Open Health buys US agency Acsel Health

Open Health buys US agency Acsel Health

Stephanie Cutter cofounded Precision in 2013. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Precision Strategies receives minority investment from Abry Partners

Most New Yorkers are hoping for a Chiefs win on Sunday, and Chiefs colors on the Empire State Building.

Even if the Eagles are winning…? Empire State Building to scoreboard Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl hero Adam Vinatieri is coaching Gronkowski in real life and the ad.

Behind the scenes of FanDuel’s Kick of Destiny campaign

Williamson joined the firm in 2021.

Influencer shop Billion Dollar Boy ups Alex Williamson to global creative director

New Penta partner David Knaus.

Penta promotes David Knaus, Meghan Pennington to partner

Wilson also flies with a jetpack in the PSA. (Image courtesy of CheckYourMelon.com).

Rebel Wilson wields a flamethrower, nunchucks in concussion PSA

Bedingfield also worked for Biden when he was vice president. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Kate Bedingfield to step down as White House communications director