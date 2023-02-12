A new role for Halle Berry: CCO at Pendulum Therapeutics

SAN FRANCISCO: Biotechnology company Pendulum Therapeutics has turned to Hollywood to bolster its executive leadership, bringing on legendary actress Halle Berry as chief communications officer.

Berry, the winner of Best Actress at the Academy Awards in 2002 for her role in Monster’s Ball, is also an equity owner and investor in Pendulum. She will collaborate with the company’s executive team on product development and innovation, as well as elevating public awareness about the importance of metabolic and gut health.

“I look forward to helping others begin their personal journey toward a more holistic and healthy life,” Berry said via Instagram.

Berry added that, after a year of taking Pendulum’s probiotics, she met and connected with Colleen Cutcliffe, CEO and cofounder, over a passion for metabolic health. Cutcliffe was not available for comment.

Berry’s appointment is the latest in a trend of mainstream celebrities cementing themselves in senior corporate positions. Last year, High School Musical star Zac Efron joined pancake and waffle mix brand Kodiak Cakes as chief brand officer and, in 2020, “Friends” actress Jennifer Aninston started her stint as chief creative officer for Vital Proteins.

Pendulum, headquartered in San Francisco, aims to empower people to live healthy, well-balanced lives through the health of their gut microbiome. The brand offers targeted probiotic strains to restore metabolic health, including akkermansia, glucose control, GI repair, also known as Butyricum and metabolic daily. As well as Pendulum’s website, its products are available online at Amazon, Dr. Mark Hyman Store, Walmart Marketplace, Fullscript and the Cleveland Clinic online pharmacy.