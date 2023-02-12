Precision Strategies receives minority investment from Abry Partners

by Jess Ruderman Added 1 hour ago

Stephanie Cutter cofounded Precision in 2013. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

BOSTON: Boston-based investment firm Abry Partners made a strategic investment in Precision Strategies, effective at the end of January, the agency said on Monday morning. 

The partnership will accelerate Precision’s long-term growth and expansion strategy in areas such as acquisitions, the building out of data services and geographic expansion, the firm said in a statement.

Abry’s minority investment will add more resources and experience to the firm and will provide Precision with the strategic support it needs to expand its services, reach new markets and deliver results for its clients, according to Precision.

The firm did not disclose financial details of the investment.

Founded in 2013 by Stephanie Cutter and Teddy Goff, both aides to former President Barack Obama, Precision posted revenue of $35.5 million in 2021, an increase of more than 52% over the prior year, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022. The firm’s services include integrated, campaign-style advocacy that harnesses strategic communications, digital, creative, paid media, data analytics and organizing. 

Precision was the winner of Outstanding Small Agency at the PRWeek Awards U.S. 2020. It has worked on campaigns for clients such as IBM Policy Lab, Gilead and March for Our Lives, according to its website. 


Precision Strategies receives minority investment from Abry Partners

