Even if the Eagles are winning…? Empire State Building to scoreboard Super Bowl LVII

Angry New York football fans may once again have reason to hate the city landmark this Sunday.

NEW YORK: In the words of New York Governor Kathy Hochul, “To be clear, New York State has no control over how the Empire State Building lights its colors.”

The Empire State Building is reviving its controversial virtual scoreboard lighting this year in honor of Super Bowl LVII. It could potentially spark outrage among New York football fans as another year comes and goes without any local contenders, but with the down-the-turnpike Philadelphia Eagles once again in the big game.

The building will track the game’s action in real-time this Sunday. Starting at sunset, the tower lights will be split down the middle in the colors of the Philadelphia Eagles (green and white) and the Kansas City Chiefs (red and yellow).

When either team scores, the building will sparkle in that team’s colors for one minute before returning to equal parts Eagles and Chiefs. When the game ends, the building will light in the colors of the Super Bowl champion until 2 a.m. EST, the Empire State Building Realty Trust said in a statement.

The landmark sparked controversy this year following the AFC and NFC championship games on January 29 when it shone green and white for tri-state rival the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat the San Francisco 49ers. The lighting was followed by a tweet from the building’s official account with the familiar Philly rally, “Fly, Eagles, Fly!”

Fans of the Giants took to social media to express their outrage at the blatant support for the opposing team, which beat Big Blue in the divisional round, ending the New York football fanbase’s season. Later that night, evening the playing field, the building lit up in red and yellow for the Chiefs following their win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

In the hours and days that followed, New York fans, natives, figures and brands took to their own accounts to either praise or bash the building’s social response. Snickers used its famous campaign to play on the post, telling the account to “have a Snickers,” in which the Empire State Building responded, “I don’t even have a mouth.”

The Empire State Building account was not shy in responding, targeting accounts making fun and quote-tweeting their comebacks with humor.

The building has recently adopted a relaxed social presence, following in the footsteps of accounts such as New Jersey state government’s Twitter, which attracted over 100,000 followers in under a month in 2020. Similarly, the Empire State Building’s Twitter following increased overnight with a follower base of 276,300,000 currently.

The original Eagles tweet has 46.1 million views, according to Twitter statistics.

A long-standing tradition, the Empire State Building has adopted the colors of many causes, events and people. The building maintains a tower lights calendar of upcoming color patterns by month such as red, white and blue for President’s Day on February 20 and blue and green on the 27th in partnership with National Eating Disorders Association in recognition of National Eating Disorders Awareness week.

The Empire State Building began its tradition of virtual scoreboard lighting for the Super Bowl in 2021 for the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the latter of which won the game.

In years prior, the landmark supported the two teams heading into the big game in 2018, lighting up in both team’s colors and in 2017 supporting all four teams in the AFC and NFC championships with each team represented on a facade of the building related to the direction of their home state.

Former Barstool Sports social media manager Tyler O’Day took on the role of social media manager for New York’s famous building in 2021. Barstool founder and president Dave Portnoy tweeted “The Empire State Building is a piece of shit,” that same month, later posting an op-ed titled, “The Empire State Building has been a gigantic piece of shit for years now, long before he started poaching Barstool employees,” labeling the building as Portnoy’s “mortal enemy.”