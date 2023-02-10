Behind the scenes of FanDuel’s Kick of Destiny campaign

Here’s how the betting company is preparing for its live Super Bowl commercial with NFL legend Rob Gronkowski.

GLENDALE, AZ: What if the power goes out at Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium during the big game on Sunday?

That is just one of six major scenarios — and sub-scenarios — that FanDuel has prepped for as it works on the live Super Bowl LVII commercial with Rob Gronkowski.

The Kick of Destiny campaign, supported by MikeWorldWide Public Relations, features the four-time Super Bowl champion Gronkowski attempting to kick a 25-yard field goal. Any customer who places a Super Bowl bet of $5 or more on FanDuel will win a share of $10 million in free bets if Gronkowski succeeds.

Over the past month, FanDuel VP of communications Chris Jones brought together a 100-person group made up of people from MWW, creative agency Wieden+Kennedy, and its own commercial, risk and trading and tech teams. The group took part in a series of war-room planning exercises in preparation for emergency scenarios that could happen during the Super Bowl.

FanDuel will have war rooms in New York, New Jersey and Atlanta, along with Zoom Bridges all day on Sunday.

“Emergency doesn't mean the most sinister thing,” said Jones. “We are as well planned as you can be for the known knowns for the scenarios we can imagine.”

The team is also prepared for “all the things that can go right” and how to best capitalize on them, he said.

FanDuel’s first Super Bowl ad has been two years in the making, when the gambling company shifted its ambition to become an “iconic sports and gaming brand,” said Steve Giraldi, FanDuel VP and executive creative director.

“When you put that down as a marker, it starts to shape all the decisions you make from that point forward,” he said. “We want to become part of sports culture and conversation.”

When FanDuel decided it was making a Super Bowl ad, it knew it had to stay true to its campaign platform based on “making every moment more.”

“We knew we should probably make a moment and build to that moment over the course of weeks rather than waiting for the moment to just appear on TV for 30 seconds and hope someone looks up from their queso dip and pays attention,” said Giraldi.

That’s how the team landed on the decision to do a live commercial. The Kick of Destiny idea was born in October, and Gronkowski was instantly all for it, though the former tight end was initially a bit confused.

“At one point he said, ‘You know that I catch, I don’t kick?’ and we said, ‘Yes, we are aware of your exploits on the field and your talents,’” said Giraldi. “That line actually made it into the first ad.”

FanDuel introduced the campaign with an Associated Press story. There was just one major issue: the announcement was supposed to go out one day after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

FanDuel decided to postpone the launch, and when Hamlin showed dramatic progress in the days that followed, the announcement went out one week later.

“We are doing a four-ad story arc because we are taking customers on a journey all the way up to the Super Bowl,” said Jones.

The brand is also promoting Kick of Destiny content for FanDuel’s Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat channels. Giraldi said that for a typical campaign, FanDuel develops more than 1,000 assets, but for Kick of Destiny, the number is more than 3,000. This enables FanDuel to be “very agile” on social media, in terms of engaging with the debate about whether or not Gronkowski’s kick will be successful, said Giraldi.

Former New England Patriots kicker and Super Bowl hero Adam Vinatieri is coaching Gronkowski in the ads and in real life. MWW has helped to create a press tour for Vinatieri to “build intrigue,” said Jones.

“It is not a gimme; the kick is not easy,” Jones said. “Gronk has to practice.”

In one of the campaign’s spots, Gronkowski is at a press conference being questioned about the upcoming kick by Kay Adams, who hosts "Up and Adams,” FanDuel TV's flagship daily morning show.

Gronkowski has also appeared on Adams' morning show. On January 30, Gronkowski also went on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to discuss the kick.

“Today,” also mentioned the Kick of Destiny twice last week.

From January 9, when the campaign was announced, to February 2, Kick of Destiny garnered 513 media placements across online, print and broadcast. Additionally, the campaign has been mentioned on Twitter 3,024 times.

“[Our efforts] are creating social moments we have been amplifying as well as press moments throughout the campaign and the two in tandem are seeping into the consciousness of what the Super Bowl is,” said Jones. “We are blocking out the sun right now. No one is talking about any other thing related to our sector other than this kick.”

FanDuel is expecting to process 100% more bets than it did during last year’s Super Bowl. In 2021, the company processed 4 million bets, and last year, that number grew to 8 million.

“We are growing the category year-on-year,” said Jones. “In the hours during the Super Bowl, Amazon will process 35,000 orders per minute. We will process 70,000 bets per minute in the same period of time.”

Budget information for the Kick of Destiny campaign was not disclosed. MWW has worked with FanDuel for five years.

“I hope this will be remembered as one of the boldest brand acts that’s ever been attempted before,” Giraldi said.