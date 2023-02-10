Influencer shop Billion Dollar Boy ups Alex Williamson to global creative director

Williamson will lead creative output in U.S. and European markets as global CEO as cofounder Ed East moves to New York amid U.S. expansion.

NEW YORK: Creator marketing agency Billion Dollar Boy has named Alex Williamson as global creative director in a series of leadership moves.

Williamson will be responsible for leading the agency's creative output in European and U.S. markets, building its creative and design teams in both regions, the firm said in a statement.

He will report to president and cofounder Permele Doyle for U.S.-related operations and client work and to cofounder Thomas Walters for European client work.

"In Alex's year and a half since joining BDB, he has brought an inimitable approach to the creative role that sets us apart as the leading agency in influencer industry innovations," Doyle said. "As the creator space matures, agencies are playing an increasingly critical role in creative, design and production. Alex will continue to bring extremely diverse, award-winning ideas to the table and lead the team to produce creator-powered work that not only delivers high quality performance, but also helps brands to engage with and shape culture."

Williamson joined BDB as creative director in 2021. In his time at the agency, he has doubled the size of the creative department and overseen the launch of creator-led campaigns including the Candy Cave by Candy Crush, the Quest for Extra Fresh by Heineken Silver and a reimagining of Martini's early 20th century posters, according to the firm.

He previously worked as creative director at Ogilvy U.K.

The agency also said that global CEO and cofounder Ed East will move to the New York office this month. East's transfer from the firm's U.K. headquarters in London will occur on February 28 as he joins Doyle in scaling the U.S. business. His title will remain the same.

The duo will develop BDB's U.S. operational structures, ways of working and marketing and client relationships, the agency said in a statement.

"New York is the cultural and creative center of the world, and we're witnessing such exciting developments in the influencer space, like creators being integrated into brand planning processes and campaigns in deeper ways than ever before," East said.

The leadership changes are intended to build on the firm's U.S. 100% year-on-year growth that generated $40 million total revenue last year and led to a 50% growth in staff, according to BDB.

In an effort to continue U.S. growth, BDB is planning to double the size of its operations in the states year-on-year until 2025, specifically, the company's physical presences in its New Orleans and New York offices.

These changes come on the heels of BDB's appointment of Walters to Europe CEO in November. He previously served as CEO for the U.K.

Billion Dollar Boy was founded in 2014 by Walters, East and Doyle. Their client list includes Ray-Ban, L'Oréal, Pepsico, Nespresso and Once Upon a Farm, according to the firm's website.