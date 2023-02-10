Penta promotes David Knaus, Meghan Pennington to partner

It also named Victoria Nolte, Jackie Breuer and Alex Bluestone to MD roles.

by Ewan Larkin Added 5 hours ago

New Penta partner David Knaus.

WASHINGTON: Penta has elevated David Knaus and Meghan Pennington to partners in its Washington, DC, intelligence office. 

Knaus and Pennington (pictured below) are reporting to Penta president Matt McDonald. Their roles are newly created, effective in late January, driven by the agency’s growth “by leaps and bounds,” said senior partner Sean Harper. 

Penta launched in September after Ballast Research, Hamilton Place Strategies, Flag Media Analytics, alva, Gotham Research Group and Decode_M combined into one entity. The Washington, DC-headquartered firm works with “a majority of Fortune 50 companies and their associations,” according to its website. 

Knaus and Pennington are not being directly replaced, with their previous responsibilities divided among other staffers. 

As well as Knaus and Pennington, Penta revealed other senior changes, including promoting Victoria Nolte and Jackie Breuer to MD positions. It also elevated Alex Bluestone to MD of industry; Claire Jagelman to VP of marketing; Mark Pillans MD of global insights; and Louise Ford to deputy MD of global insights in the U.K. intelligence office.

Not long after launching, Penta snapped up U.K.-based agency Hume Brophy, expanding its global reach.

Penta has more than 300 staffers in New York; Washington, DC; San Francisco; Vail, Colorado; London; Brussels; Dublin; Frankfurt; Paris; Hong Kong and Singapore. 


