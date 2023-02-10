Kate Bedingfield to step down as White House communications director

Bedingfield will be succeeded by Bully Pulpit Interactive’s Ben LaBolt, marking the first time an openly gay person has held the role.

WASHINGTON: After serving as communications director since President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Kate Bedingfield is planning to leave the White House at the end of February.

Bedingfield said last year that she would depart the West Wing role, only to reverse her decision a few months later. She also served as then-Vice President Biden’s communications director from 2015 to 2016 and as deputy campaign manager of his successful 2020 presidential bid.

“Since my time as VP, [Bedingfield] has been a loyal and trusted adviser, through thick and thin,” Biden said in a statement. “She was a critical strategic voice from the very first day of my presidential campaign in 2019 and has been a key part of advancing my agenda in the White House.”

Bedingfield’s planned exit comes on the heels of Biden’s State of the Union Address and as he’s expected to launch a reelection campaign in the coming weeks amid underwater approval ratings.

Bedingfield will be replaced by Ben LaBolt (pictured below), a partner at public affairs firm Bully Pulpit Interactive.

LaBolt could not be immediately reached for comment on his replacement.

LaBolt was head of communications for the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, and also worked as an adviser on nominations during the Biden-Harris transition, according to a White House statement.

LaBolt will also be the first openly gay White House communications director, the Biden administration said.

“I look forward to welcoming [LaBolt] back as a first-rate communicator who’s shown his commitment to public service again and again, and who has a cutting-edge understanding of how Americans consume information,” Biden said in a statement.

BPI president Andrew Bleeker said via email that the firm is “thrilled” about LaBolt’s appointment, saying, “There is no bigger or more challenging role in political communications.”

“Now everyone else will get to see what we already know — that Ben is the best in the business,” he said.

BPI added that Robert Gibbs, himself a former White House press secretary during the Obama administration, is transitioning from senior counsel to partner at the firm.

Gibbs has also served as chief communications officer at McDonald’s and cofounded and ran the Incite Agency, which was acquired by Bully Pulpit in 2016, alongside LaBolt.

This story was updated with additional information and comment from Bleeker.