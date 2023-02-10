People are more excited for ads than the Super Bowl, study says

National Research Group surveyed Americans on the value of brands at the Super Bowl.

NEW YORK: People intending to watch the Super Bowl are bigger fans of the advertising than they are of the teams in the game, a new study from Stagwell company National Research Group (NRG) found.

NRG conducted a survey of 1,003 U.S. consumers, ages 18 to 65, from January 27-30. Participants were representative of the national population in terms of age, gender and ethnicity, Stagwell said in a statement.

The study found that 96% of participants that plan to watch the Super Bowl are bigger fans of at least one brand advertising during the game compared to 32% who are fans of the actual Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs, the teams playing in Super Bowl LVII this Sunday, February 12.

In regards to the breakdown of the big game as a whole, 89% of fans are just as excited to watch the commercials as the 86% excited about the game itself and the 85% excited about the halftime show.

These figures come from the global insights and strategy firm’s "Building Brand Fandom at the Super Bowl" whitepaper, the second iteration of NRG's Brand Fandom platform in the lead up to Stagwell's Sport Beach activation at Cannes 2023.

“With our Brand Fandom platform, we’re uncovering all of the parallels between the power of sports and the qualities that define fandom: loyalty, passion, connection and advocacy,” Stagwell chief brand and communications officer Beth Sidhu said. “We hope this new research illuminates the ways that sports can be a driving force for fandom beyond just affinity for the team, the game or an athlete, but as a magnetic experience that creates important cultural moments and draws engaged audiences from all walks of life.”

The firm’s first whitepaper, “The Power of Brand Fandom,” was released in October 2022, underscoring that brands drive more fandom culture than sports and celebrities, according to a study of 1,018 U.S. consumers, ages 18 to 65, conducted that same month.

Advertising for the Super Bowl is highly coveted as fans pay as much attention to the lead up and response to products advertised as they do to the engagement throughout the game. NRG describes this breakdown of fans through three categories: advocates, enthusiasts and connectors.

Here are other highlights from the report: