Astronaut Tim Peake appoints agency for strategic comms advice
British astronaut Tim Peake has hired comms consultancy Pagefield as he assumes a new ambassadorial role at the European Space Agency (ESA) and pursues education and publishing opportunities.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>