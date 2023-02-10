Why you should launch an agency in an economic downturn – by people who have
When the economy collapsed in 2008, the odds didn’t look good for those launching a PR agency; but 15 years on, W Communications, ZPB Associates and Firstlight are standing strong. So how did their founders kickstart these businesses during a recession, and would they recommend it to others?
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>