SourceCode hires Derek Miller to lead integrated marketing practice

Miller joins the firm from PR and creative shop Tierney.

NEW YORK: SourceCode Communications has hired Derek Miller as SVP of creative and digital, a newly created role, effective on January 30.

Miller, reporting to SourceCode EVP Kristen Stippich, will spearhead the agency’s integrated marketing practice. He will be focused on working with client CMOs to advise on digital marketing strategies.

“We want to make sure we aren’t creating siloed disciplines,” said Greg Mondshein, cofounder and managing partner at SourceCode, adding that Miller’s appointment will help “blend” the agency’s creative and PR services more effectively.

After developing a new go-to-market strategy, Miller will eventually oversee a team of five.

Before SourceCode, Miller worked at advertising and PR agency Tierney, most recently as SVP and creative director, where he built an in-house studio from the ground up.

A Tierney spokesperson told PRWeek that Miller’s responsibilities will be divided among the firm’s creative team.

“We love [Miller] and we wish him the absolute best. We know he’s going to be great,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier in his career, Miller was associate creative director at healthcare marketing company Digitas Health.

SourceCode has seen a 70% increase in revenue and bolstered its headcount by 67% over the past three years, according to a company statement. The New York-headquartered agency posted a 66% increase in revenue to $8.6 million in 2021, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.

In December, Getty Images named SourceCode as its North America PR AOR.