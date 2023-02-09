IPG PR firms register mid-single-digit growth in Q4

NEW YORK: The PR firms in Interpublic Group’s Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions division registered mid-single-digit growth on an organic basis in Q4 and high-single-digit growth for the full year, according to an IPG spokesperson.

In comparison, the agencies saw double-digit growth on an organic basis in the year-ago quarter and high-single-digit organic growth for the full year 2021.

The Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions group includes IPG Dxtra and Dxtra Health and agency brands Weber Shandwick, Golin, DeVries Global, Current Global, R&CPMK, ReviveHealth, United Minds, Jack Morton, Momentum and Octagon.

Rival holding company Omnicom Group’s PR firms posted an organic revenue increase of 12.7% in Q4 to $401.5 million and an increase of 13.7% for the full year to $1.55 billion. Omnicom’s PR firms include FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Mercury, Porter Novelli and Cone. WPP is set to report its Q4 and full year earnings this month. Publicis Group, which does not break out revenue for its PR firms, reported its earnings last week.

The holding company posted organic net revenue growth of 3.8% for the quarter to $3 billion and 7% for the full year to $10.9 billion. This compares to Q4 2021, when IPG posted organic net revenue growth of 11.7% to $2.5 billion and 11.9% for full year 2021 to $9.1 billion.

Q4 net income as-reported was $297.2 million, compared to $357.9 million in 2021, $117 million in 2020 and $342.2 million in 2019. For the full year, net income was $938 million, down from $972.8 million in 2021, but up from $354.2 million in 2020 and $673.9 million in 2019.

Interpublic Group’s Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions segment overall posted a 3.5% organic revenue increase in Q4 to $356.3 million. For the full year, the segment’s revenue went up 8.5% organically to $1.4 billion.

The segment was led by a high-single-digit increase in its experiential services, an IPG spokesperson said. Standout experiential agencies included Octagon, Jack Morton and Momentum, all of which posted “strong growth” in the quarter.

Among the company’s PR firms, Golin posted “strong gains” during Q4 and had several wins in Q4, an IPG spokesperson said, but declined to name the clients.

For the full year, the Weber Shandwick Collective (TWSC) saw strong single-digit growth, including double-digit growth at many of its business units, according to the IPG spokesperson. In Q4, Weber Shandwick announced new client wins with HP in North America, and Ikea in the U.K. The network also launched Business & Society Futures, a new C-suite offering in the areas of public affairs, corporate affairs, organizational design and consultancy.

TWSC houses Weber Shandwick, United Minds, Powell Tate, Revive, Resolute Digital, Flipside, ThatLot, KRC Research and Cappuccino. And Business & Society Futures comprises TWSC’s advisory brands: Powell Tate, United Minds, KRC Research and Weber Shandwick’s corporate affairs and public affairs practices.

During the quarter, Dxtra Health also posted strong gains. Laura Schoen, president of the global healthcare practice and chair of Latin America for Weber Shandwick, was named to PRWeek’s 2022 Health Influencer 30 list in the quarter. Schoen leads an Interpublic Group cross-agency team from Dxtra Health Integrated Solutions.

In Q4, the holding company reported an organic increase in revenue of 2.4% in the U.S., 5.8% in Latin America, 9.4% in the U.K, 5.7% in continental Europe, 3% in Asia-Pacific and 6.9% in all other markets. For the full year, IPG reported an organic increase in revenue of 6.6% in the U.S., 12.9% in Latin America, 5.2% in the U.K, 6.9% in continental Europe, 5.4% in Asia-Pacific and 11.4% in all other markets.