Emplifi: Media brand engagement up on social media in Q4

NEW YORK: Median brand engagement rates increased from Q3 to Q4 last year on Instagram and Facebook, according to Emplifi's Q4 2022 social media benchmark report.

The report provides data about Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter use and aims to help marketers understand social media users, their habits and preferences in order to strengthen their marketing and customer-support strategies.

Engagement was particularly high on carousels, which were the top-performing format on Instagram with a median interaction rate of 30.5%. Reels closely followed, with a media interaction rate of 30.1%. Live video saw the most success on Facebook, achieving a median interaction rate of 51%.

Peak usage and the activity of different social media apps varied depending on the platform and the audience demographics. On TikTok, U.S. brand followers were the most active between noon and 6 p.m. PST, whereas activity peaked at 8 a.m. PST on Facebook, remaining fairly constant through the work day.

Emplifi also reported that while cost-per-click rates increased by 19% from Q3, there was a broad decrease in click-through rates across all social platforms. The biggest drops were in the services, electronics and banking sectors.