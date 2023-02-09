Publicis Health UK hires three creative leaders

Publicis Health has appointed JP Racle, Matt Turrell and Nanda Marth to senior creative roles across its UK business.

JP Racle joins Publicis Health UK as design director at Langland, Matt Turrell as creative director at Digitas Health and Nanda Marth as creative director at Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness.

Racle, in the new role of design director, will run Langland’s design team, spanning Clinical Trial Experience, Medical Strategy and Education, Public Relations and Policy, and Advertising.

He previously worked for Grey London as head of digital content and experience, where he established Grey London’s digital department.

Turrell joins Digitas Health, where he will lead the agency’s digital-first creative offering as creative director. A previous Cannes Lions Health and NYF Global Grand Prix winner, he is experienced in integrated marketing, advertising and design.

Meanwhile Marth, who has more than 20 years of experience working in healthcare advertising in the US, Brazil and the UK, has been appointed creative director at Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness and will be responsible for its creative agenda.

She was previously executive creative director at VMLY&R.

Andrew Spurgeon, chief creative officer Europe at Publicis Health, said: “We are increasingly partnering with clients to maximise the impact of their brands across platforms.

“Doing this with work that engages rather than interrupts is essential and demands creative thinkers who can combine storytelling and design with seamless technical delivery.

“JP, Nanda and Matt are the perfect trio to help us elevate our collective capabilities in this platform world, bringing with them hands-on experience from both health and consumer sectors. I can’t wait to see what they do.”