Publicis Health UK hires three creative leaders

Publicis Health has appointed JP Racle, Matt Turrell and Nanda Marth to senior creative roles across its UK business.

by Siobhan Holt Added 3 hours ago

(L-R) Nanda Marth, Matt Turrell and JP Racle

JP Racle joins Publicis Health UK as design director at Langland, Matt Turrell as creative director at Digitas Health and Nanda Marth as creative director at Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness.

Racle, in the new role of design director, will run Langland’s design team, spanning Clinical Trial Experience, Medical Strategy and Education, Public Relations and Policy, and Advertising.

He previously worked for Grey London as head of digital content and experience, where he established Grey London’s digital department.

Turrell joins Digitas Health, where he will lead the agency’s digital-first creative offering as creative director. A previous Cannes Lions Health and NYF Global Grand Prix winner, he is experienced in integrated marketing, advertising and design.

Meanwhile Marth, who has more than 20 years of experience working in healthcare advertising in the US, Brazil and the UK, has been appointed creative director at Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness and will be responsible for its creative agenda.

She was previously executive creative director at VMLY&R.

Andrew Spurgeon, chief creative officer Europe at Publicis Health, said: “We are increasingly partnering with clients to maximise the impact of their brands across platforms.

“Doing this with work that engages rather than interrupts is essential and demands creative thinkers who can combine storytelling and design with seamless technical delivery.

“JP, Nanda and Matt are the perfect trio to help us elevate our collective capabilities in this platform world, bringing with them hands-on experience from both health and consumer sectors. I can’t wait to see what they do.”


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Latest

Weber Shandwick makes two corporate hires

Weber Shandwick makes two corporate hires

Prosek Partners appoints MD to boost private equity offer

Prosek Partners appoints MD to boost private equity offer

(credit Matt Cardy/Getty Images).

Top and Flop of the Week: Earthquake Relief Campaign, BP

Ex-TechCrunch journalist launches agency chaired by Zapp CEO

Ex-TechCrunch journalist launches agency chaired by Zapp CEO

New role: Liam Bell

Lansons hires first ECD from Teneo

PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards: entry deadline extended

PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards: entry deadline extended

Inside the Red Cross’ rapid messaging response to the Turkey-Syria earthquakes

Inside the Red Cross’ rapid messaging response to the Turkey-Syria earthquakes

Government comms accused of spying on UK citizens

Government comms accused of spying on UK citizens

Ad Net Zero sets its US agenda, with education and recruitment as key priorities

Ad Net Zero sets its US agenda, with education and recruitment as key priorities

Rob Mayhew: ‘TikTok brought the joy back into influencer marketing’ – PRWeek podcast

Rob Mayhew: ‘TikTok brought the joy back into influencer marketing’ – PRWeek podcast

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

Explore further

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now