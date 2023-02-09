Bidet company Tushy wants your best poop pics on Super Bowel Monday

NEW YORK: Nachos, chicken wings and seven-layer dip — foods sure to be consumed at Super Bowl parties — do not always sit easy in the stomach.

But rather than making football fans feel ashamed about trips to the bathroom, bidet company Tushy is conducting a Super Bowel Monday contest, encouraging people to share photos on social media of their poop from the day after the big game. It's the second consecutive year the company is running the contest.

Participants could win $10,000 and a bidet for sharing pictures of their bowel movements.

"Because Tushy is so dedicated to removing the shame and stigma around poop, we thought the Super Bowl was the perfect time to start a movement around bowel movements by getting people talking about and sharing their postgame poops," Miki Agrawal, Tushy founder and CEO, said via email.

Entrants should share a poop pic with the hashtag #TushySuperBowel and tag Tushy.

For this year's campaign, the company has enlisted Dr. Mark Hyman, a physician who writes about diet, to give advice. In a statement, he encouraged Super Bowl viewers to eat fruits and vegetables in the days before the game to mitigate the effects of junk food.

This year, the brand is also expanding its approach by producing content for TikTok, Instagram and Facebook, rather than focusing on Twitter, which has undergone significant changes since Elon Musk bought the company.

"Twitter is a different beast," Agrawal stated.

The company will determine whether the campaign is successful by reviewing earned and social media impressions, social likes, comments, shares, saves and mentions across social media, as well as the total number of submissions.

"If we can get more people talking about their bowel movements and remove even the slightest bit of shame around it for someone, then we will consider this a win," Agrawal said. "As for the contest itself, we're looking at poop texture, color, length and mass, so show us what you have got!"