PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards: entry deadline extended

The deadline for entering PRWeek UK's prestigious Best Places to Work Awards has been extended to Thursday 16 February.

There are three Gold Award categories available in the PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards 2023: Large Agency (100+ UK employees); Mid-Size Agency (30-99 UK employees); and Small Agency (two-29 UK employees).

Entry is via the online form. Shortlisted entrants will be invited to attend an online panel judging session to decide the winners and highly commended entries.

Categories

As in previous years, anyone who enters a Gold category can also enter any or all of the Specialist categories, with a supplementary fee for each. It means agencies will have even more opportunities to be a Best Places to Work Awards winner and be recognised for outstanding initiatives and ways of working.

The Specialist categories are:

Training and Development

Reward and Benefits

Mental Health

Diversity and Inclusion

Internship Scheme

Apprenticeship Scheme

Sustainability

Separate judging panels will decide the winners in these categories, with online judging to decide the shortlists followed by panel sessions to choose the eventual Specialist winners.

Those applying for the Best Places to Work Awards only need to complete one form, regardless of how many Specialist award categories are entered. There is no limit to the number of Specialist categories that can be entered; however, only Gold Award entrants can enter the Specialist award categories.

Judges

Judges confirmed so far are:

Jo Bartlett, director, global corporate communications, Electronic Arts

Koray Camgoz, director of communications and marketing, PRCA

Alison Clarke, principal, Alison Clarke Consulting

Martin Currie, managing director, Citypress

Vicki DeBlasi, founder and director, Innovate Comms

Katie de Cozar, head of enterprise tech, CCgroup

Nicola Dodd, managing director, Ogilvy PR

Jackie Elliot, chair, Cathcart Consulting

Ngozi Emeagi, director, communications - data and analytics, London Stock Exchange Group

Manisha Ferdinand, head of PR, Prime Video Europe

Richard Fogg, CEO, CCgroup

Jane Fordham, founder, Jane Fordham Consulting, and head of people, Hanbury Strategy

Chloe Franses, founder and CEO, Franses

Ebony Gayle, founder, Ebony Gayle Communications

Jon Gerlis, PR and policy manager, CIPR

Nik Govier, CEO and founder, Blurred

Bibi Hilton, CEO, Creative Access

Rosalind Holley, director of communications and marketing, B Corp

Jessica Hope, CEO, Wimbart

Adina James, account director, Allison+Partners, and PRWeek Young Game Changer of the Year 2022

Greg Jones, European CEO, Smarts

Patricia Macauley, founder and director, Multicultural Marketing Consultancy

Sophie Raine, managing director, Consumer Brands, Ketchum

Mandy Sharp, founder and CEO, Tin Man Communications

Ethan Spibey, practice director, Brands2Life

Anna Terrell, joint-managing director, Hope&Glory

Sarah Waddington, d irector, Wadds Inc., and co-founder, Socially Mobile

Nicole Yost, executive coach and communications consultant

You can nominate a judge for Best Places to Work by clicking here.

Survey

This year, every entrant will be required to take part in an employee engagement survey element. The survey must be completed by at least 50 per cent of the workforce for the entry to be valid.

The survey results will be used as part of the judging process. A custom survey link will be emailed to the email address of the entrant within 72 hours of entering and must be circulated within your organisation by this person. The survey takes only five minutes to complete by each employee and must be completed by no later than 9 March 2023.

Click here for more details and to enter.

For more information, please contact Tom Rossage at tom.rossage@haymarket.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact Jess Wain on jessica.wain@haymarket.com.

To read about the 2022 winners, click here – and good luck!