CommunicationsMatch expands RFP tools

The enhancements help organizations share RFPs and RFQs on social media and via email.

by Natasha Bach Added 1 hour ago

The additions simplify the RFP process, according to CommunicationsMatch. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEW YORK: CommunicationsMatch has expanded its Agency Select tools.

With its new Public RFP offering, users can post, share, manage and respond to requests for proposals. It is available to users from both the public and private sectors, allowing them to create and post requests for quotations and RFPs on a public page on CommunicationsMatch.

Once created, the RFQ/RFP is shareable by email and on social media, simplifying the agency-search process.

The tool provides customizable templates, selecting the questions that users need answered. Users can then compare the responses received in a dashboard. Agencies with an active directory or profile on CommunicationsMatch can view and respond to the RFQ/RFPs at no cost. Clients must register to use the service, with six months of access provided free for nonprofits.

CommunicationsMatch developed the tool with search consulting partner RFP Associates. The two work together to help organizations source and hire agencies.


