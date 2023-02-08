Republica Havas promotes three executives

Marcela Maurer, Vanessa Bolanos and Alexis Regalado were named MD.

by Eric Berger Added 1 hour ago

The Miami-based firm upped three executives.

MIAMI: Republica Havas has promoted three executives to managing director roles. 

The Miami-based agency upped Marcela Maurer from VP and group account director, now leading account management, the firm said in a statement. She has worked at client Baptist Health, a nonprofit healthcare organization, and at agencies such as Ogilvy and Grey.

Vanessa Bolanos was named MD of the firm’s health group, Republica Havas Health, leading a health equity and wellness division in partnership with healthcare-focused shop Havas Health & You. Bolanos worked for Republica Havas as senior account director from 2012 to 2015 and left to join the agency M8 before returning in 2019, according to her LinkedIn profile. 

The agency also promoted Alexis Regalado to MD, working on integration throughout the agency and building partnerships with other Havas offices around the world. Her clients include cruise brand Azamara, White Claw Hard Seltzer and AARP, the firm said in a statement. 

"Marcela, Vanessa and Alexis are outstanding examples of our amazing top-tier talent and leaders," said Jorge Plasencia, Republica Havas Group cofounder, chairman and CEO. "We are thrilled to unleash the unlimited potential of these leaders by elevating them to managing director, giving them the proper runway to accomplish even more."

Agency holding company Havas Group acquired a stake in Republica in 2018, and the firm was renamed Republica Havas. 


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

The additions simplify the RFP process, according to CommunicationsMatch. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

CommunicationsMatch expands RFP tools

The Miami-based firm upped three executives.

Republica Havas promotes three executives

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Microsoft has made several AI-related announcements this year. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Behind the scenes of Microsoft’s new news and storytelling platform, Source

Chris Foster has led Omnicom PR Group since June 2021.

Omnicom PR revenue up 12.7% in Q4, 13.7% for 2022

Big Lots has more than 1,400 locations. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Big Lots names Carmichael Lynch Relate as PR AOR

Sorrell, executive chair of S4 Capital.

Sir Martin Sorrell making 'excellent recovery' from surgery

Osborn was a longtime Omnicom executive.

Ad Net Zero sets its US agenda, with education and recruitment as key priorities

Wyld will lead the LA office.

Behaviorally steps out in LA

Paramount Television Studios ups Dominic Pagone to communications head

Paramount Television Studios ups Dominic Pagone to communications head