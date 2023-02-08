Republica Havas promotes three executives

MIAMI: Republica Havas has promoted three executives to managing director roles.

The Miami-based agency upped Marcela Maurer from VP and group account director, now leading account management, the firm said in a statement. She has worked at client Baptist Health, a nonprofit healthcare organization, and at agencies such as Ogilvy and Grey.

Vanessa Bolanos was named MD of the firm’s health group, Republica Havas Health, leading a health equity and wellness division in partnership with healthcare-focused shop Havas Health & You. Bolanos worked for Republica Havas as senior account director from 2012 to 2015 and left to join the agency M8 before returning in 2019, according to her LinkedIn profile.

The agency also promoted Alexis Regalado to MD, working on integration throughout the agency and building partnerships with other Havas offices around the world. Her clients include cruise brand Azamara, White Claw Hard Seltzer and AARP, the firm said in a statement.

"Marcela, Vanessa and Alexis are outstanding examples of our amazing top-tier talent and leaders," said Jorge Plasencia, Republica Havas Group cofounder, chairman and CEO. "We are thrilled to unleash the unlimited potential of these leaders by elevating them to managing director, giving them the proper runway to accomplish even more."

Agency holding company Havas Group acquired a stake in Republica in 2018, and the firm was renamed Republica Havas.