Don’t forget influencers in healthcare comms

As communicators we know we are under relentless pressure to achieve cut-through for clients, and as we battle through growing audience scepticism and increasingly vicious competition for limited attention, we are often left looking for innovative ways to reach target audiences.

A collective realisation has dawned that using a ‘one-way approach’ can only go so far in a market context where transactional behaviours are being rejected in lieu of built relationships.

The average person is inundated with digital content on a daily basis, resulting in a commonly recognised phenomenon known as ‘banner blindness’: a subconscious tuning-out of content deemed extraneous in an environment of content saturation. So, as stewards of our clients’ aims and objectives, we must ask ourselves how we can make them stand out from the crowd.

When the term influencer is used, it conjures up images of make-up, complicated dance sequences set to popular music, and perhaps even celebrities. ‘But health is different, it’s not consumer marketing,’ I hear you say. However, the definition of an influencer is becoming increasingly broad.

In healthcare, an influencer can range from a cancer nurse with a TikTok following to qualified peers (ie: patient advocates) to subject matter experts such as clinicians or scientists.

Many healthcare professionals have taken to platforms like TikTok in recent years – dispelling health myths and promoting health literacy/advocacy. A prime example is Dr Austin Chang, a professor and clinician specialising in gastrointestinal diseases who has amassed a following of more than 571,000 people and is now considered a ‘go-to’ educational resource on all things gut health.

Moving into the future, many predict that influencer-driven campaigning will become central to reaching patients, healthcare professionals, policymakers and others. In an age of misinformation, our industry recognised that ‘experts’ were no longer in vogue – people wanted to listen to their peers. Peers they could see, interact with and relate to.

Influencer marketing is simply a complicated term for partnering with individuals that your audience knows, likes and trusts, and having that individual share your message for you.

Patients want to hear from patients, healthcare professionals want to hear from healthcare professionals and, more than anything, people are looking to forge relationships and interact with content in a meaningful and thoughtful way.

So, is an influencer-driven approach the answer to all of our campaigning woes? Probably not, but it is a powerful awareness tool that can be used to connect with healthcare audiences in a new, cohesive and human way. It’s here and it’s going to stay.

Mita Dhullipala is director (head of health) at Stripe Communications