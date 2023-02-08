Rob Mayhew: ‘TikTok brought the joy back into influencer marketing’ – PRWeek podcast

How is influencer marketing evolving, and what lies ahead? Social media creators Rob Mayhew and Imogen Coles – UK influencer leads at FleishmanHillard and Ogilvy, respectively – join PRWeek’s Beyond the Noise podcast this week.

Joining Rob Mayhew and Imogen Coles in the discussion is Gordon Glenister, global head of influencer marketing for the Branded Content Marketing Association. The BCMA worked with PRWeek on the recent in-depth look at the key trends in influencer marketing from a PR perspective.

PRWeek UK’s Beyond the Noise podcast, which is published on alternate weeks, looks at some of the biggest issues affecting comms and PR. Download the podcast via Apple, Spotify, listen in the browser above or on your favourite platform.

The podcast begins with an insightful and entertaining look at how Mayhew and Coles combine their agency ‘day jobs’ with being social media creators themselves.

Mayhew has grown a big following among the marcomms community through his short TikTok videos gently mocking the minutiae of industry life. Coles, who was recently promoted to UK influence lead at Ogilvy UK, has 162k followers on her Instagram account oneslowsunday.

This week’s lively discussion looks at what clients want from influencers; payment and closing influencer pay gaps; the growth of b2b influencers; and whether to involve social media stars from the start of the creative process.

The guests discuss which platforms are becoming more important, with the rise of TikTok and LinkedIn examined alongside the status of Instagram and post-Musk-takeover Twitter. The future of livestreaming, OnlyFans, AI platforms such as ChatGPT and ‘virtual influencers’ are also put under the microscope – as is PR’s role in influencer marketing.

Elsewhere, the guests predict how influencer marketing might evolve in 2023 and beyond.

Asking the questions this week are regular host Frankie Oliver, the founder of PR agency New Society, and John Harrington, editor of PRWeek UK.