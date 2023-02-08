John Lewis Partnership reviews creative, Adam & Eve/DDB walks away

John Lewis Partnership is reviewing its creative account, and long-term agency Adam & Eve/DDB has declined to repitch, ending the pair's 14-year relationship, Campaign has learned.

The review includes the John Lewis & Partners and Waitrose & Partners advertising businesses and it is the first time those accounts have been contested since Adam & Eve/DDB won them in 2009 and 2015 respectively.

Oystercatchers is working on the process, which starts this month and is expected to conclude in late spring.

Tammy Einav, chief executive of Adam & Eve/DDB, said: "To say we are immensely proud doesn’t begin to capture the feelings we have towards what we have achieved together over the years.

"We are therefore saddened that the team at John Lewis Partnership have decided to call a pitch. Whilst we appreciate being invited, we have made the extremely difficult decision not to repitch.

"We shall always be grateful for the opportunity to create work that has been so loved. We will continue to support Charlotte [Lock], Nathan [Ansell] and the team throughout this process and wish them all the very best for the next chapter."

Adam & Eve/DDB called an all-hands meeting yesterday (7 February) afternoon in its Paddington office to inform staff of the planned review and said today it would not repitch after John Lewis formally announced the start of the pitch process.

The agency (then independently owned Adam & Eve) won the flagship John Lewis account in 2009 and its work has come to define the Christmas ad as a marketing event in the UK and been instrumental in its reputation for creative excellence.

It beat then-Miles Calcraft Briginshaw Duffy (later Dare) in a head-to-head pitch and started working with the retailer in March of that year.

Charlotte Lock, customer director for John Lewis and Pan-Partnership, said: “Adam & Eve/DDB’s expertise and dedication to our two brands has played a prominent role in the popularity of many of our campaigns and communicating what we value to our customers, but like all businesses it's important we review our supplier relationships, including those we have with our key agency partners.”

The creative pitch comes nearly a year after Omnicom-owned sister agency Manning Gottlieb OMD retained its hold on the John Lewis Partnership media account, following a three-way pitch that also involved Havas Media and the7stars.

Manning Gottlieb OMD has worked on the company's media planning and buying since 2006.

The development of the John Lewis Christmas ad was established by a strong creative relationship between the agency and then marketing chief Craig Inglis, harking back to Adam & Eve's appointment. Inglis left the group as customer director in 2020 after 12 years.

The creative shop has since produced year upon year of widely lauded Christmas ads for the partnership's department store brand.

Its debut was an ad set to a folk cover of Guns N' Roses' Sweet Child O' Mine that relaunched the "Never knowingly undersold" customer proposition, which has since been replaced with the slogan "For all life's moments".

Adam & Eve/DDB picked up the Waitrose business in May 2015. In 2019, John Lewis and Waitrose ran their first joint Christmas campaign, "Excitable Edgar", depicting a young dragon who is unable to control his fire-breathing instincts.

Nathan Ansell, customer director for Waitrose, said: “The launch of the new Waitrose brand promise, 'Food to feel good about', highlighted Adam & Eve/DDB's understanding of what matters to us and our customers – and how to celebrate that through our advertising.

"They have been an influential creative and strategic partner for the partnership. However, after many years without reviewing our agency support we believe it is the right time to assess.”

News of the review comes in the wake of fundamental changes at John Lewis Partnership. Last week customer director Claire Pointon departed, as the department store and pan-partnership customer partnership roles were combined under the aegis of Lock.



John Lewis' most recent Christmas ad by Adam & Eve/DDB, "The beginner" featured a middle-aged man polishing up his skateboarding skills, and breaking bones, in order to bond with his foster daughter. Agency leaders praised the ad when it was released in November, describing it as "up there with the best".

Adam & Eve/DDB has created some of the most-celebrated ads of the last decade for John Lewis, such as tear-jerkers "The long wait" and "Monty the penguin".

